‘225 Dine:’ New app makes finding your favorite food truck easier

A new app called NOMAD, co-founded by LSU alumna Ellen Gugenberger and her husband Walter, aims to help food truck fans locate their favorite eateries.



As 225 Dine reports in its latest newsletter, NOMAD uses location services from participating food trucks to show their real-time location within a five-minute window. From there, users can view nearby food truck profiles and their menus, including daily specials and what items have sold out that day.



Then, for a 99-cent fee, users can order and pre-pay through the app. Users are notified when the order is ready, allowing them to skip braving the elements and the line at the food truck.



The app launched earlier this month with several New Orleans food trucks hopping on board. Ellen Gugenberger says she hopes to start getting Baton Rouge trucks connected with the app by early November.



After graduating from LSU with a degree in mass communication, Gugenberger spent roughly six years in Washington, D.C., working in politics. While there, she and her husband enjoyed its massive food truck scene.



“It was the way a lot of folks ate their lunch every day,” Gugenberger says. “We’d go to food truck roundups. They were just a huge part of the culture in D.C. … It was a way to support small businesses in the area and a way to just eat something different than just the same stuff every day.”

Read the full story here and be sure to sign up for the free 225 Dine e-newsletter to get your fill of local culinary news each week.