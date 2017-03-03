‘225 Dine’: Baton Rouge restaurants serve up flavorful options for Lent

From calamari to veggie burgers, there’s no shortage of nontraditional seafood dishes in the Capital Region to get you through the meatless days of the Lent.

“Sometimes, you may find yourself craving something a little more international or just plain different in flavor, and that’s when you might have to look a little closer at the menu,” 225 Dine reports.

If you’re hungry for different flavors or seafood served with a twist during Lent, 225 Dine has compiled a list of menu items that will easily satisfy your palates. Tio Javi’s Fresh Mex Bar & Grill is cooking up Flaming Shrimp Gigante, a dish of 10 marinated and chargrilled Gulf shrimp served with rice, beans, guac and pico del gallo.

If you’re not hungry for shrimp, the Kung Pao Calamari at Omi Restaurant is a spicy, stir-fried option served with carrot, zucchini, celery, mushroom, bell pepper and peanuts. And if you like the Smokehouse burger at Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, try the veggie burger instead. The burger features a chipotle black bean patty topped with a spring mix of greens, Tabasco pepper jelly vinaigrette, garlic aioli, tomato and red onion on a brioche bun.

