The 2018 trade wars: Louisiana’s impending economic malaise

As one of the top export states in the United States, Louisiana sinks or swims on the current of international trade.

And Johan Norberg—a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, writer and documentary filmmaker focused on globalization and entrepreneurship—says that makes the Bayou State particularly susceptible to the negative consequences of the Trump administration’s intensifying trade war with China, Canada and Mexico.

“According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, these trade wars are likely to slow Louisiana’s total economic output by a painful seven percent—the most out of any state,” reads a new op-ed in The Shreveport Times by Norberg, who was recently a featured speaker at the 2018 Liberty + Leadership Conference in New Orleans.

Research from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce projects “extremely significant damage” to $6.4 billion in Louisiana exports, Norberg notes.

“Shipments to the Chinese markets are among the hardest hit,” he writes. “An expected $5.6 billion in soybeans, $101 million in styrene plastics, and $67 million in Petrol Oil Bitum Minerals aren’t going to be sold—all thanks to a purposeless punching match between Washington and foreign politicians.”

