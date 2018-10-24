122 Baton Rouge area bridges structurally deficient, report says

One-fifth of the bridges in the Capital Region are structurally deficient according to a report released this morning by Washington, D.C.-based transportation research group TRIP.



The label means the bridge suffers from deterioration of the deck, supports or other major components, TRIP says. TRIP is a non-profit transportation organization that creates reports for all 50 states.



TRIP’s Louisiana review says 122 of 613 bridges in the Baton Rouge area are structurally deficient, which means they may be posted for lower weights, forcing alternate routes, or even closed if conditions warrant.



One of those on the list is the U.S. 190 bridge over the Mississippi River, which opened in 1939 and still handles thousands of vehicles a day. It was described as one of the most heavily traveled, structurally deficient bridge as well as among the 25 with the lowest average ratings.



Other bridges with structural problems on the heavily-traveled list include bridges on La. 1 over the Port Allen Canal; Goodwood Boulevard over Jones Creek; La. 73 over Bayou Manchac and U.S. 61/Airline Highway over La. 73 north.



Each major component of a bridge is rated on a scale of zero to nine by TRIP, and bridges that score below 4 are considered to be in poor condition by the organization.

Read the full report.